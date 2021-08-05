From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Kidnapping activities seem to be returning to Calabar metropolis as two persons have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

While Mr Kabalan, a Lebanes expatriate with Lafarge Cement Company, was abducted on Thursday, 22, July 2021 at the company’s construction site along evacuation road, Mr Evoda was kidnapped on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Big Qua Town in Calabar about 9:00pm, a few hours after Governor Ben Ayade lifted curfew in the state from 10pm – 6am to 12 am – 6am.

Sources close to the company’s Mfamosing Plant said Mr Kabalan, in charge of the road project, was picked up by hoodlums who stormed the project site and shot sporadically before wishing him away to an unknown destination.

A source said the security man attached to him tried to protect his “oga” and the kidnappers shot him severally on the forehead and he died on the spot.

The source revealed that the abductors have been calling demanding for N50m ransom from the company but the company is not willing to part with such a huge sum of money.

Mr. Evoda, who hails from Abi LGA in Central Cross River State, was kidnapped with his Saloon Lexus 300 (Light Blue Colour) in front of his house at Solomon Street, off Big Qua in Calabar Municipality.

Family source said the Evoda’s abductors have called only once since the incident but are yet to make any demand yet, adding that they have officially complained to the security operatives on the abduction of their breadwinner.

The Public Relations Officer of Cross River Police Command, Irene Ugbo, said detectives on the trail of the hoodlums.

