Lebanese anti-government protesters will start banging pots, pans and utensils on Thursday to pressure politicians to form a new government as soon as possible.

“It seems our politicians did not hear our shouting, may be now they will hear our banging,” said Rima, a protester and organiser, who declined to give her last name.

Small groups started banging on pots on previous evenings and now Rima is hoping for a mass “casserole protest” Thursday evening.

She said she urged supporters of the protests to join the din on the streets and from their balconies.

Since Oct. 17, huge rallies have been in Beirut and other areas in Lebanon with demonstrators from various religious groups accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption.

Bowing to pressure, Prime Minister Saad Hariri last week submitted his resignation to President Michel Aoun, but Aoun has not yet designated someone to form a new government.

On Thursday, thousands of school and university students continued their sit-ins in front of government institutions.

“We will go and bang under politicians’ houses, may be this will help them decide on a new government before the economic collapse of the country,” student and protester Arwa Shaaban said.

Protesters demand the removal of politicians, who have dominated the political scene since the 1975-1990 civil war and are calling for a government of technocrats to revive the country’s ailing economy.

“Those political gangs have to go so new faces can come and return the stolen public funds,” protester Natalie Aswad said. (dpa/NAN)