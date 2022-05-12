Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday, said his government had taken “all necessary measures” to ensure safe and free parliamentary elections slated for May 15.

According to a local report, the PM has encouraged Lebanese to actively participate in voting.

“Let us vote and let election day be a landmark step en route to democracy for the future of Lebanon and the Lebanese,” said Mikati.

The Education Minister, Abbas Halabi said high schools and public institutions, which would be used as polling stations for the upcoming elections, would be closed from May 12 until May 15.

Earlier, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi decided to have all nightclubs, bars and restaurants closed.

He also banned motorcycles from roads across the country during the parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Gen. Joseph Aoun, Lebanon’s armed forces commander, told a meeting of his staff and military commanders on Tuesday, that the military was prepared to maintain security throughout the parliamentary elections to ensure their success.

Holding the parliamentary elections is among the requirements from the international organisations and donor countries for extending their support to the crisis-hit Lebanon.

Parliamentary elections are held in Lebanon every four years and a total of 718 candidates, including 118 women, are running for the 128 seats in parliament this year. (Xinhua/NAN)