Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lebanese government said yesterday that it has arrested Mr. Wael Jerro, who was alleged to have trafficked a Nigerian woman identified as Peace, to Beirut, Lebanon, and declared her for sale on his Facebook page.

The victim was said to have been trafficked to Beirut, Lebanon, by Mr. Jerro, who promised her a better living condition but ended up using her for other purposes, until the victim raised the alarm.

Director General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, in a statement, thanked the government of Lebanon for such action and assured them that further action will be taken to prosecute the human trafficker.

She said: “The Lebanese Government has announced the arrest of Mr. Wael Jerro, who was responsible for advertising the Nigerian lady (Peace) for sale on his Facebook page.

“NAPTIP will continue to work with other partners, both foreign and local, to ensure that Peace is returned to her family, while ensuring that justice is served to every unscrupulous person in the business of human trafficking. Together we can ensure a human trafficking free nation.”

Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also confirmed the arrest of Mr. Jerro, in a tweet yesterday.

She said: “Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. Wael Jerro, for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl.”