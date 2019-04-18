Dr Fouad Zmokhol, President of the Lebanese Businessmen Association, on Thursday said Lebanon and Tunisia agreed to organise a meeting for businessmen of both countries to cooperate in rebuilding Libya and Syria, local media reported.

“Rebuilding Libya needs the participation of Tunisia and Tunisian companies, while the reconstruction of Syria requires Lebanese businessmen and the Lebanese companies,’’ Zmekhol was quoted as saying by the National News Agency.

Zmekhol’s remarks came during his meeting with Tunisian Ambassador to Lebanon, Karim Boudali, to discuss the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries in the coming period.

Meanwhile, Boudali said that Zmekhol would visit Tunisia soon to meet with a number of ministers and officials to draw a roadmap for the cooperation between the two countries. (Xinhua/NAN)