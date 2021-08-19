Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday urged the International Red Cross (IRC) to help Lebanon secure the return of displaced Syrians to safe areas in their homeland, the Presidency said.

Aoun’s remarks came at a meeting he held with the newly appointed representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Lebanon, Simone Ashelman.

The Lebanese president told Ashelman about the various crises prevailing in Lebanon, which were exacerbated by the presence of a large number of displaced Syrians in the country.

He also thanked the IRC for its big support following the Beirut port explosions on Aug. 4, 2020, and the recent fuel tank explosion in Akkar.

Meanwhile, Ashelman emphasised “the mission’s readiness to cooperate with Lebanon by supporting the country in humanitarian and health fields.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)