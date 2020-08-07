President Donald Trump isn’t watching the NBA, and the league’s biggest star doesn’t care. LeBron James said players aren’t concerned about Trump turning off the television when athletes kneel during the national anthem.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” James told reporters Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder. “And that’s all I got to say.”

Trump has criticised athletes for not standing during the national anthem ever since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, started the protest in 2016. The president recently told “Fox & Friends,” that he doesn’t watch games if players participate in the movement, which is meant to protest police brutality.

The NBA returned after a 141-day hiatus last week because of the coronavirus pandemic.