A card featuring double Olympics basketball gold medallist, LeBron James has sold for $1.8 million (£1.4 million/€1.6 million) at auction.

The card attracted 34 bids over the course of the 26-day sale conducted by Goldin Auctions.

Leore Avidar, the chief executive and co-founder of Lob.com, a San Francisco-based company that automates direct mail for businesses, bought it.

The $1.8 million figure – the record for a modern card – included $1.5 million (£1.2 million/€1.3 million) for the final bid and $300,000 (£239,000/€263,000) for the buyer’s premium.

The previous record was set two months ago when a rookie card featuring Los Angeles Angels baseball player Mike Trout fetched $922,500 (£734,470/€808,300).

This James card is one of just 23 cards of its kind that exists.

The one up for auction was number 14 of 23 and has a gem mint rating of 9.5 out of 10.

In addition to having James’ signature on it, the card also has a piece of fabric from a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey that he wore as a rookie.

The card came from the 2003-2004 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, following James being selected by the Cavaliers with the top pick in the draft.