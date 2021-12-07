From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly killed a lecturer with the Benue State Polytechnics, Ugbokolo, Mr. Echobu Adah.

Sources from the area said Adah was gunned down by his assailants who accosted him along Otukpo-Enugu Express Way, on his way from Eke community back to his station in Ugbokolo at about 5pm, on Sunday.

One of our sources, who did not want to be disclosed, said that armed robbers have been perpetrating their evil acts on that road for about a month now without much resistance from security agencies.

Another source lamented that the spot where the deceased lecturer was killed is very close to a police checkpoint and wondered why such an act would be going on at that time of the day, without security operatives stepping into the matter.

It was further gathered that Adah’s murder sparked protest in the area as youths, yesterday, blocked the Eke junction on Oturkpo-Enugu highway, which caused serious gridlock on the busy highway for hours.

The aggrieved youths, who bore placards with various inscriptions, called on the government to address the incessant killings by armed robbers in the area.

A video that was obtained from the wall of one Sunday Santos Elaigwu on Facebook showed how the road was barricaded with heavy woods leaving commuters stranded on the highway.

“We are in solidarity with one of our brothers, Exhibit Adah, who was killed yesterday (Sunday). Enough is enough. Government should either come and save us or we all die together,” one of the protesters was heard saying in the video.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, said the lecturer was killed by suspected armed robbers.

Asked if the robbers went away with his vehicle, Anene said his car was not touched, adding that she was yet to be briefed about the protest in the area.

