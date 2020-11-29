By Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet to be identified assailants have reportedly murdered a lecturer with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) on Saturday night.

The deceased, Dr. Karl Kwaghger, an associate professor of Mechanical Engineering was said to have been killed at the Tarka Foundation, Makurdi by yet to be identified killers.

It was gathered that his assailants first hit him with a hard object in the head after which they went ahead and slit his throat before leaving the scene.

When contacted, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUAM Chapter, Dr. Ameh Ejembi confirmed the report.

Also, Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the university, Mrs. Rosemary Waku confirmed the report but said the institution was yet to get the full details of what really lead to the lecturer’s death.

On her part, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report.

Anene explained further that at about 11pm on Saturday, Police on patrol found the deceased lifeless body in the pool of his blood at the JS Tarka Foundation premises.

She said the police picked the corpse and deposited it at the mortuary while investigation.as to the cause of his death as well as those who killed him is ongoing.

“We just saw the corpse at Tarka foundation in the pool of his blood. It looks like he was stabbed with knife.

“We saw the corpse between 10 and 11pm, so he must have been killed about an hour earlier. Investigation will reveal what happened to him,” the PPRO said.