Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some assailants have reportedly murdered a lecturer with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) on Saturday night.

The deceased, Dr. Karl Kwaghger, an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, was said to have been killed at the Tarka Foundation, Makurdi, the capital of the state.

It was gathered that his assailants first hit him with a hard object on the head before they slit his throat and escaped. When contacted, chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUAM chapter, Dr. Ameh Ejembi, confirmed the report.

Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the university, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, also confirmed the report but said the institution was yet to get the full details of what really lead to the lecturer’s death.

On her part, police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, explained:

“We just saw the body at Tarka Foundation in the pool of his blood. It looks like he was stabbed with knife. We saw the body between 10 and 11pm, so he must have been killed about an hour earlier. Investigation will reveal what happened to him.”