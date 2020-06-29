A non-partisan group called Academic Frontiers Initiative has declared their readiness to fully participate in the electoral process of choosing the candidate for Anambra governorship.

The group formed in 2018 is an umbrella body covering all lecturers in tertiary institutions like universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. The lecturers lamented the state of governance currently being delivered in the state.

In a statement its National Coordinator, Chinedu Onyeizugbe, National Secretary, Tochukwu Oguegbe and Anambra state coordinator, Uche Ngenegbo, the group expressed their commitment to the electoral process of Anambra 2021 gubernatorial elections to ensure that the best candidate for the position is elected. They maintained that the level of decadence, bigotry, lopsided appointments, economic decay, nepotism and lack of basic infrastructural development in the state had awoken the consciousness of both the living and the dead.

Citing the backwardness and decay that pervading every sector of the state,the group stated that it had become not only necessary but imperative that the glory and efforts of previous administrations to make Anambra great be restored and sustained.