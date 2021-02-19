The first batch of students registered at the recently-launched Ibadan campus of PEFTI Film Institute has resumed lectures.

According to Abiola Adenuga, PEFTI’s Managing Director, “We are excited to begin the year with a fresh batch of students who are eager to learn, and make positive impact in the society. All COVID precautions have been put in place to ensure all students and staff are safe, and comfortable.” She added: “While we have resumed some classes, registration is still on-going for some other courses, but intending students are advised to hurry to our campus, or visit www.pefti.tv, as there are limited slots available; especially with the ongoing discount on fees which makes it very affordable by all.”

The institute, which is approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, offers 2-year National Diploma in Film and TV Production, Performing and Media Arts, and Music Technology. This is in addition to 3 and 6-month professional practical training in Script-Writing, Acting and Presentation, Costume and Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing and Production Management, and Directing; as well as a wide range of skill acquisition programmes.

PEFTI Ibadan ultramodern campus, complete with comfortable hostel facilities, is located at 32, Oyo Road, Coca Cola/Leventis Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.