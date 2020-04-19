A five-year-old Leeds fan has written to Brighton offering his pocket money to make Ben White’s Elland Road loan spell permanent.

Daniel Auton contacted Brighton’s Chief Executive, Paul Barber, explaining that the defender was his favourite player and said £15.07 from his savings was available to make the move possible.

Daniel wrote: “Dear Paul, I am five years old and I am a Leeds United fan. I am writing this letter to you regarding a player of yours who is currently on loan with us.

“The player in question is my favourite player, Ben White. If at all possible, can we please, please, please buy Ben at the end of the season.