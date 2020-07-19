Leeds United have secured promotion to the Premier League in the ultimate style with Brentford’s failure to win at Stoke City, sealing Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites the Championship title.

United’s automatic promotion was confirmed on Friday night without the Whites even playing as second-placed West Brom slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town, leaving the Baggies five points behind front-runners, Leeds, and with just one game left.

That meant third-placed Brentford were the only side who could overhaul United with Thomas Frank’s Bees lining up for their penultimate game of the season at Stoke yesterday lunch-time sat six points behind Leeds, but with a far better goal difference.

The Bees also approached the contest having won eight games in a row, yet Stoke sealed a 1-0 victory as Lee Gregory capitalised on a parry from ‘keeper David Raya to net the only goal of the game seven minutes before the break.

Brentford consequently stay one point behind West Brom with Leeds now unable to be caught in first place ahead of today’s clash at Derby County and Wednesday evening’s season finale at home to Charlton Athletic.