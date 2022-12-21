Legendary Leeds United midfielder, Lee Bowyer has sensationally taken back his words on the transfer of Nigeria international Joe Aribo to Scottish Premiership giant, Rangers from Charlton Athletic.

Bowyer, known in his playing days for his tough tackling style of football, was manager of Charlton when Aribo moved to the Light Blues and heavily criticised the decision of Aribo to sign for the club.

In the thoughts of Bowyer, the Scottish Premiership was not of the requisite level but speaking to talkSPORT, has now admitted that he was not backing the transfer decision from a selfish standpoint but has seen the massive improvements in Aribo’s game.

“Obviously from a selfish point I wanted him to stay with me and Charlton. He was going in a direction as a player, improving all the time and scoring goals,” Bowyer told talkSPORT, via Dally Record.

“He was just a sub at Charlton when I first went in there and then all of a sudden he’s talking about going up to Rangers.

“I felt a bit hurt by it because I thought ‘hold on, I’ve looked after you here and I’ve pushed you and got you to have that option. Just give me a year in the Championship’.

“Which would’ve been also good for his career. It’s rewarding for me because I helped him get on that journey.”

In his three -year association with Rangers, Aribo made 148 appearances in all competitions, scored 26 goals and produced 25 assists.

The 26-year-old helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership in his second season with the club and netted in the Europa League showpiece in May 2022.

On the international stage, Aribo earned nineteen Nigeria caps as a Rangers player and scored in friendlies against Ukraine and Brazil.