By Henry Akubuiro

The second edition of the Lefty Unity Cup has kicked off in Ubonukam Onicha, Eninihite, Mbaise, Imo State.

Sponsored by the philanthropist and businessman, Agbamoro Chinonso, the competition was designed to promote unity and progress in his community.

Agbamoro told SportingSun: “The essence of donating the Lefty Unity Cup is to promote sports and youth development in my community and Ezinihitte Mbaise in general. We have come to realise that, with sports, a man can survive in life. “Stars like JJ Okocha and Kalu Nwankwo have made both fortune and name playing football.

“We hope that, with this modest initiative of mine, we will produce future Chukwuezes and Ndidis plying their trade in the best leagues in the world from this community.”