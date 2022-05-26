From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Five years old Legacy University, Okija Anambra State has secured full National University Council (NUC) accreditation in all her courses.

Pro- Chancellor of the University, Dr Leonard Nkameme who spoke on the development during a press briefing yesterday also disclosed that Legacy University emerged first position in the Student-Teacher Ratio Ranking, South East Zone conducted by National Universities Commission ( NUC) for the year 2021.

The ranking results also showed that Legacy University took the first position in ranking by International Students, Southeast Zone and as well came second in ranking by Academic Efficiency in the same zone.

Dr Nkameme expressed satisfaction over the result of the recent NUC accreditation results, revealing that the University has achieved giant strides academically and otherwise within the past five years, assuring that the academic tempo will be sustained.

He disclosed that the results emanating from the accreditation exercise as presented by NUC showed that Legacy is running holistic education, embedded in quality and standard degree programmes; an amazing discovery that made NUC to grant full accreditation in all the courses that underwent accreditation.

He said the University which is regarded as one of fastest growing private Universities in the country earlier in January, this year received NUC accreditation team who came to assess the kind of education the University is impacting on students via the different courses being offered at Legacy.

He further disclosed that Legacy University emerged 43rd position during NUC 2021 ranking of all the private Universities in the country, adding the same University emerged 110 positions in the ranking of all the Universities in Nigeria.

According to him, plans to introduce more degree programmes including Law, Cyber security, Software Engineering etc are at advanced stage.

Also, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ezekiel Ihionu said he was elated over the success the University garnered during NUC accreditation exercise, stating the result is a living testimony that Legacy is on good mission and has been producing quality graduates.

He listed courses Legacy University is currently running which include Computer science, Information system, Information Technology, Biological Sciences, Industrial Mathematics, Medical Biochemistry, Micro Biology, Physics with Electronics, Pure and Industrial Chemistry. Others are Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, English and Literary Studies, History and International Relations, Mass Communication, Marketing, Political Science, Public Administration and Sociology.

