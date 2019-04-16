The Director-General of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Barr Aliyu, Bagudu Abubakar, has commended the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the speedy signing of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Enugu State 2017 into law.

Abubakar, who also applauded the state government for its implementation of the law described it as “the best in the country.”

The Legal Aid Council DG gave the commendation when members of the body paid a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu.

He equally lauded the state government for the prompt payment of monthly subvention to the Legal Aid Council, adding that “this gesture shows that the government takes everyone into the heart, especially in the area of justice delivery.”

Abubakar who appreciated Gov Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the progress of the Judiciary in the state, said: “The Legal Aid Council is here to assure you that we are ready, capable and willing to continue to partner other stakeholders to enhance justice delivery in the state.”

The DG disclosed that the council’s target “is to ensure that all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria are covered so that access to justice is delivered closer to the people, especially those who cannot afford to transport themselves around when they have matters.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi, while welcoming the delegation to the Government House, reiterated his administration’s determination to create a more conducive and enabling environment for the effective administration and dispensation of justice in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, the governor highlighted the progress made so far by his administration in the justice sector, saying: “These include but are not limited to such milestones as the enactment of the Child Rights Law of Enugu State, the enactment of the Enugu State Administration of Criminal Justice Law considered the best in Nigeria.”

Others, according to him, included “establishment of a functional Multi-Door Court House Law (the first in the South East and South-South regions of Nigeria), Sustenance and Upgrade of the Enugu State Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Decentralisation of the Citizens’ Rights Department, Construction, renovation and equipment of court building in the state as well as the juvenile correctional home at Ngwo,” etc.

The governor assured the members of the continuing support and assistance of the state government to the Legal Aid Council towards the success of its operations, especially in Enugu State.

Other members of Enugu State Executive Council that were present during the visit were the Secretary to the State Government, Elder GOC Ajah; the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Mellitus Eze and the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe.