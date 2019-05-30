Uche Henry

The Legal Business Network (LBN) is set to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporate bodies with requisite knowledge needed to succeed competitively in the evolving business world.

In a statement from the Founder of LBN, Ifeoma Ben, the workshop which is slated for July 20, aims to tackle challenges businesses face from finance to marketing, as well other legal issues in accessing capital, credit and technical-know-how needed to make their businesses blossom. Experts will also tackle legal issues of startups.

Ifeoma stated that the Network aims to equip business organisations with the appropriate knowledge and skills required to build and grow legally protected businesses to avoid undue liabilities and litigations, as it holds its Legal Business Meet-Up 4.0 conference.

She said, “most startups are confused and yet struggling with their finances, tax and other legal issues. So, our aim is to empower at least 100 entrepreneurs with the art and science needed to navigate them through the storms in business environment.

“We shall help understand evolving regulatory trends, guide them in registration, processing of Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) and opening corporate accounts and how to bargain and negotiate with finance institutions to access funds to run their enterprises avoid business hiccups.”