From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Legal fireworks resumes today in the pre-election suit challenging the academic qualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State with just nine days remaining in the constitutional lifespan of the case.

Hearing in the suit suffered a set back last Thursday as proceedings were adjourned following the sudden illness of Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

The alleged certificate forgery suit, which was filed against Obaseki by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its chieftain, Williams Edobor, on July 13, 2020 has a constitutional lifespan of 180 days, which will become spent on January 13, 2021.

The suit itself was caught up by intrigues and legal theatrics that were adopted by the combatants with each trying to outwit the other.

Although the matter was adjourned for Thursday for the cross examination of the plaintiff’s witness, Raphael Onwuzululigbo, a retired police officer, who claimed to be a forensic expert, proceedings could not continue due the Justice Mohammed’s illness.

The matter, which was originally fixed for 12pm did not commence till about 2pm when the judge walked in.

But apologizing for the delay, Justice Mohammed explained that he had “severe malaria attack” and would not be able to proceed with a full trial of the case and adjourned proceedings till today.