By Chinwendu Obienyi

To operate a successful business, there is a need to leverage the opportunities provided by local and international laws as well as legal framework.

Principal Partner at Solape Adesuyi and Associates (SAALAW) and member of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Solape Adesuyi, stated this during the launch of her two books titled; Your Business and the Law – How to Avoid Trouble Running Your Own Business” and “Your Business Legal Companion – Business Incorporation and its Dynamics” in Lagos at the weekend.

She explained that the books were written to help businesses understand and manage legal and operational issues while adding that the books involve company registration requirements and modalities, family business formation and dynamics, sole proprietorship, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), as well as the formation, management, and dissolution of partnerships.

“The economic revival of Nigeria is highly dependent on the success and vibrancy of cottage business or SMEs. For businesses to thrive, there is the need to leverage the opportunities provided by local and international laws.

Hence, I wrote these two books to help SMEs and big corporations alike understand the basic legal requirements for successful business operations. My goal is that, through these books, people can own and operate businesses with the right insights to navigate local and international legal environment.”, Adesuyi explained.

The event was attended by dignitaries within the legal practice and public offices as well as friends and family of the author. The two books were reviewed by Mr. Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade (FCIS); President and Chairman , Governing Council of Institute Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), represented by Mrs. Nkechi Anyimah (FCIS) Chairman ICSAN Lagos branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna; the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch & Mrs. Adebo Onabowale, CEO TOKA Business Advisory Services Limited. Other guests were Mrs. Abiola Laseinde, Council Member ICSAN, Director General of SMEDAN Lagos, representatives from Women in business (WIMBIZ) and CEOs, business owners, entrepreneurs of different companies.

