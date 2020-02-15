Unarguably, Chief Oluwole Olanipekun is one of the leading and most successful legal giants in Nigeria as at today. He has established himself as a colossus of some sorts in the Nigerian legal landscape. The remarkable success this Senior Advocate of Nigeria has recorded in the legal profession appears infinitum as his surname connotes. The cerebral Olanipekun has done too well not only for himself and his immediate family but for several people that had crossed his path and for particularly his hometown, Ikere-Ekiti.

The legal luminary, it was gathered, has devoted time and committed huge resources into making a lasting infrastructural impression in Ikere. Thus when he was chosen as the holder of the most prestigious title of Asiwaju of Ikere Kingdom, the whole town rose in unison to welcome his choice. And he has never disappointed his people. Not done yet, he, as part of his many bold efforts towards the socio economic development of Ikere, is set to light up the town with the inauguration of a brand new digital urban and contemporary FM station: NewCruse FM. The new digital radio station with a wide coverage area of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Kwara and Kogi states, will be the new star on the horizon. It will be taking on the airwaves in a matter of weeks with amazing music and quality talk shows that will define the broadcast landscape in the South west.

Spotlight gathered that young, vibrant, dynamic and resourceful professionals that can multitask and define the broadcast landscape are being recruited and some are already handling the test-run in Ikere.