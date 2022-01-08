By Lukman Olabiyi

Members of the Class of 1992, Lagos State University Law Faculty (LASULAWS), recently, gathered in Lagos to honour Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, emeritus Judge of the Supreme Court, with a lecture.

At the occasion attended by many dignitaries, including senior lawyers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and judges, the set also launched Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour Continuing Legal Education Foundation for LASU Law graduates.

The lecture in honour of the emeritus Judge of the Supreme Court was delivered by a member of the class, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, titled: “The Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice: New Frontiers to Explore/Conquer.”

The attendees who aired their views on the state of justice administration at the event, called for improved legal education for law graduates and a better system of civil and criminal justice.

Justice Ipaye in her lecture, identified the challenges confronting the administration of justice in Nigeria and Lagos in particular, to include delays, heavy dockets, case backlogs, rising costs, inadequate infrastructure and low-level technology input.

The judge noted that delay, which she described as a “monster”, was the most critical of all the problems.

“If the truth be told, I believe the most recognisable problem of justice administration is the horrid monster of delay,” she said.

The judge noted, however, that the response to the problem has been different in each jurisdiction.

She observed that in the United States, for instance, Chief Justice Warren Earl Burger, credited as being the greatest reformer of the court system in 20th century America, took definitive steps to address the lingering problems of court congestion and delays.

Justice Ipaye said: “He was a proponent for extensive training of court managers. He convened a National Conference of Chief Judges and Court Administrators in Williamsburg, Virginia in February 1971, which ultimately led to the establishment of the National Centre for State Courts (NCSC) to promote research aimed at improving Court administration in the State and local Courts.

“And I recall that in 2001/2002 the NCSC organized several training programmes to introduce the Lagos State Judiciary, to case management techniques, as a means of driving efficiency in our Courts.”

The judge offered several tips for solving the sector’s problems

They include case management, setting model time standards, the Multi-door Court-House, the plea bargain system, among others.

For case management, she pointed judges to the Lagos State example.

Justice Ipaye said: “The hallmark of the successive Lagos Rules has been to give greater control of the progress of a case to the court and in particular the judex. The idea of the disinterested, unbiased, impartial arbiter operating in an adversarial system has been refined and the modern-day judex must now wear the toga of the ‘managerial judge’.

“In a bid to manage his docket speedily and efficiently, the judge is expected to use all the powers at his disposal as contained in the Rules of Court and as inherently necessary in the discharge of his functions as an adjudicator.

“Case management stands on three key principles, namely: Judges and court administrators playing an active role in supervising the progress of a case from the time of filing to disposition…Setting meaningful events and deadlines throughout the life of a case as a key to speedy disposal…Providing and honouring credible trial dates.”

She noted that since the advent of the 2004 rules in Lagos, the court and not the case participants (such as litigants, witnesses or counsel) have been empowered to take firm control of the progress of the case.

As for setting model time standards, the judge observed that public opinion surveys concerning the courts reveal that the chief complaint is the slowness of case resolution. She noted that the courts had introduced several measures to solve the problem, such as the setting of case disposition targets.

Justice Ipaye said: “There is much advantage to the setting of case disposition targets. A set target can be measured and adjusted and is more likely to be pursued and achieved than otherwise. A time to disposition standard also creates reasonable expectations for the courts, the lawyers and for the public. A failure to set a target makes accountability difficult.” She further recommended Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provided by justice sector infrastructure such as the Multi-door Court-House system.

“I would like to add, that perhaps ADR to wit: a mediation service should become a mandatory first option in all civil matters. The requirement to first mediate every civil dispute should move out of a mere fulfilment of pre-action protocol requirements. “| suggest that the time is now ripe for the idea and concept of mandatory mediation taking place before litigation as is already the practice in South Africa. Now in South Africa, parties are required to consider mediation for every new matter instituted in a High Court,” Justice Ipaye said.

She further recommended the scaling up of technology in the courts, such as for remote hearings and a technology-driven administration of justice.

The honouree expressed thanks for the honour in his lifetime.

Justice Rhodes-Vivour said: “It’s great to be honoured and respected in your lifetime and to hear these nice things being said about you while you are still alive. It’s nice.

“If you read that paper properly, she said a lot of things that should be done to improve the system and I think all those concerned with the reform of the law should read that paper. The paper is well researched. Reforms can never solve everything. We also have to look at the role played by each and every one of us.”

A guest at the event, Leslie Olutayo Nylander SAN commended Justice Ipaye’s lecture and urged Nigerians to support the foundation.

He added: “Honourable Justice Ipaye mentioned several innovations that could be made and several amendments that could be done to the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). “Implementation is the key because we have so many novel ideas; once we can implement them, I think that Criminal Justice in Nigeria, Lagos State, in particular, will be on a better footing. We have everything on the ground now, it’s just to implement them.”

President of the Lagos State Law Students Society (LASU), Akande Oluwaseyi Muftaudeen thanked the 1992 set for establishing the foundation.

He added: “I believe that this foundation would serve as a stepping stone or a form of assistance to graduating students, starting from the next batch of graduands. I feel it is a win for the Lagos State University, Faculty of Law, to be precise and an act that can be emulated by other alumni of the University. They can emulate the class of 1992.”