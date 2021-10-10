However, the issue here is whether the congresses organised to elect the executives of the party at all levels are legal, despite being chaired by a serving Governor of a State. This action constitutes the internal affairs of the Party and has nothing to do with the governing of the party. This is buttressed by the fact that even when there is an existing legitimately elected members of the National Working Committee of a party, the NWC can legally appoint a committee to over- see the election of the new executive members into the Party in a convention. For the purposes of emphasis, when we organised the convention that brought Oshiomhole to power as National Chairman of APC, in which I had the privilege of serving in the Venue and Protocol Commit- tee, the Chairman of the Convention Committee was the serving Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Badaru, while John Oyegun was the National Chairman of the Party. This was purely legal and the resultant elected executive members purely legitimate. Even the opposition PDP, that was shouting everywhere that every act of the CECPC is null and void because it is headed by a serving Governor, recently established two committees, headed by two serving Governors of their Party, after sacking their National Chairman, through the back door. One committee is a convention planning committee headed by Gov Fintiri of Adamawa, and the other is a zoning committee headed by Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Does it mean that every action taken by these Governors is null and void? No, because their actions do not amount to the governing of their Party. They are simply helping their Party to perform specific functions which is their internal affairs not subject to questioning by external parties. It follows, therefore, that if the CECPC had restricted itself strictly to organising the convention within six months and handed over, there wouldn’t be any problem.

The apprehension for the legality of APC Congresses stemmed from the Supreme Court Judgement on the Ondo State governorship election in which the Petitioners filed their petition on the ground that Akeredolu and Deputy were at the time of the election not qualified to contest the Ondo State Governorship election held on 10th October, 2020 because their sponsorship by APC as its candidates for the said election was invalid because the letter of 27th of July, 2020, written by APC, submitting the names of Akeredolu and Deputy to INEC, as its candidates for the election, was signed by Gov Mai Mala Buni, who signed as its acting National Chairman, when he is also the Governor of Yobe State, in contradiction to Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17(iv) of the APC Constitution. There’s no doubt that the two offices were executive offices which Gov Buni was unqualified to occupy at the same time and the Supreme Court Judges held as such. In the words of the majority Judges, “the contention that Governor Mai Mala Buni as Governor of Yobe State has violated S.183 of the Constitution by holding the office of acting National Chairman of the 2nd respondent is a very serious one with grave consequences for him and no doubt for the 2nd respondent (APC) as well”. Justice Mary Odili of the minority Judgement was of the opinion that when APC put up a person not qualified to author its nomination by virtue of the provision of Article 17(iv) of its Constitution and Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution to do so, that document has no validity, and thereby void. However, this grave consequence does not deny the Governor, as a member of APC, from rendering his services to his party, in his capacity as a member, not as the Acting National Chairman of the Party. Any act that is done by the Governor to perform specific function for the party in an Ad-hoc Committee tailored towards achieving aims for the party to strengthen its internal affairs is purely legal and cannot be questioned by non APC members. Heading an elective committee to organise congresses for his party is not illegal and portends no grave danger to him and to the party. However, the committee must continue on that trajectory and complete the entire congresses which terminates with the National Convention in which the national executives will emerge. Therefore, an elective committee, is a committee saddled with the responsibility of electing party officials who will govern the Party not to govern the Party themselves. Moreover, even if one per- son is sitting in a body illegally, it does not have the power to nullify all the acts of the body. The personal acts of the official may be null and void but not that of the entire body. A typical example is that of the National Assembly, where the vote of any unqualified member cannot render the whole resolution void. In this regard, APC Congresses being held are legal.