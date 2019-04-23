CD Leganés coach, Mauricio Pellegrino instructed Kenneth Omeruo to apologise to Santi Cazorla following a strong tackle on the attacking midfielder in the closing minutes of his team’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal on Easter Sunday.

The incident almost caused a brawl, with the Nigeria international surrounded by aggrieved Villarreal players although Samuel Chukwueze was not spotted as he had been replaced five minutes before the episode.

In a video uploaded by Marca on their website, Omeruo and Cazorla were seen embracing each other and with smiles on their faces, which suggests that the Spaniard has forgiven the Nigerian.

Omeruo did not go unpunished after the tackle as he was shown a yellow card by referee Eduardo Prieto in the 90th minute, though the challenge deserved a red card.

Villarreal’s Santiago Cáseres received a yellow card for protesting and goalkeeper Andres for leaving the goal post to protest the referee’s decision.