Flying Eagles’ winger, Success Makanjuola is on the verge of joining Spanish Laliga side, Leganes after series of impressive performances with the national team, AOIFootball.com gathered.

The 18-year-old had been the toast of many European clubs, after impressing at the ongoing African Games in Morocco, as well as doing well for himself in the Eagles round of 16 exit of the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

This was disclosed by the player’s agent, who said Leganes had beaten top clubs to secure the signature of the Water FC forward, with the player expected to fly to Spain after his participation with the national team in Morocco.

If unveiled, the winger will continue his development in Spain and will join fellow Nigerians; Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, who both lace their boots for the Spanish giants.