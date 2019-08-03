According to Spanish sports daily Marca, La Liga club, CD Leganes, have continued to push to sign 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender, Kenneth Omeruo, from Chelsea before the close of the summer transfer window.

Leganes have made an offer in the region of €4.5 million (approximately N1.76 billion in Nigerian currency), but Chelsea have valued the Super Eagles star at €8 million.

Manager Mauricio Pellegrino has requested that Omeruo should be signed on a permanent basis after his outstanding performance while on loan at the club last season.

With less than a week before the close of the transfer window for Premier League clubs, it has been suggested that Leganes and Chelsea are hoping to agree terms as the Nigerian is not in the plans of Frank Lampard for the upcoming season.

Omeruo is currently the longest serving player at Chelsea, following the departure of Tomas Kalas from Stamford Bridge last month.