The Yoruba cultural heritage received a boost recently when enthusiasts of culture and tradition gathered to extol its virtues.

Hundreds of them, including artistes, academics, traditional rulers, government officials, and students from secondary and tertiary institutions emptied into the Ulli Beier Hall, Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Abere, Osogbo, Osun State, where they made a case for culture and tradition.

They spoke glowingly about the relevance of the Yoruba culture and socioeconomic development and humanity. They stressed the need to explore cultural heritage to advance the cause of development not only in Yorubaland but also across the country.

The occasion was the 42nd anniversary memorial for iconic Yoruba actor, dramatist, playwright and musicologist, Duro Ladipo. They had also congregated to memorialise his enduring legacies as a promoter of Yoruba cultural heritage.

Different cultural troupes and Theatre Arts students thrilled the audience with cultural displays as reminiscences of Ladipo’s theatrical preoccupations. Among them was Ladipo’s son, Yomi, who has also cut his teeth in the arts and entertainment practice.

Through drama, music, dance and stage performance, the renowned Yoruba playwright and theatre giant contributed a great deal to the Yoruba entertainment industry as well as the development and promotion of the Yoruba cultural values.

Using his theatrical displays, he showed commitment to the rejuvenation of cultural heritage, which was on the verge of extermination in the wake of the craze for modern technology and civilization. Since his demise, his legacies have become a reference point and avenues through which Yoruba culture and tradition are being projected in the interest of the present and next generations.

Ladipo’s phenomenal contributions to the growth of Yoruba and Nigerian art industry speak volumes, so much so that reminiscences, reflections, tributes and researches on his artistic works are deployed to advance the cause of Yoruba culture and traditions, especially among the youth.

Since his demise 42 years ago, memorialisation of the thespian of Nigerian theatre has become a regular phenomenon. This is aimed at guaranteeing the present and future generations access to mythological legendary figures who have left their footprints in the sands of time in the stage play profession, among whom was Ladipo.

Speaking on the theme: “Duro Ladipo: The Quest for Good Leadership and Yoruba Cultural Values,” the guest lecturer, Professor Philip Ogundeji, of the Department of Linguistics and African Language, University of Ibadan, lamented that the present-day school curriculum does not have enough provision for culture and tradition that would have projected issues of humanity and development:

“What is technology and so-called science that we make our children acquire, if we do not humanise them? Then the scientist and engineer who is not properly humanised will end up designing and creating demonic gadgets. To make the sciences relevant to our indigenous situation, we have to domesticate them into our culture.

“To be able to do this, we have to make sure that the scientist, engineer and medical personnel of tomorrow is well grounded in the indigenous language and culture of his or her people.

“If we do not pay serious attention to mother tongue education in Nigeria and Africa, genuine development may elude cultural values.

“Ladipo was a pioneer artiste who worked assiduously to make the Yoruba indigenous language, dramatic literature and culture in general available to the up and coming generations.”

Executive secretary of CBCIU and professor of History, Osun State University, Siyan Oyeweso, who also paid glowing tributes to Ladipo, said PhD theses, master’s degree dissertations and undergraduate projects had been carried out on the late theatre legend’s works.

He added that academics, custodians of culture and tradition as well as tourism icons would continue to leverage on the works of the late doyen of theatre practice to inculcate the ideals of Yoruba cultural heritage in the present and future generations of the youth: “This will go a long way in nurturing our culture and tradition and save them from the colossal weight of modernity, civilisation and cultural imperialism.

“We are the custodians of the noble legacies that Duro Ladipo stood for in Yoruba culture and tradition. In 2021, we shall complete his mausoleum at Popo in Osogbo to continue promotion of the Yoruba cultural heritage.” Oyeweso said.

Ladipo’s wife, Chief (Mrs.) Abiodun, lamented government’s neglect of the icon’s legacies by immortalising him. She said government immortalisation of the theatre giant would enhance growth and development of Yoruba culture and tradition.

One of Ladipo’s daughters, Yetunde Ladipo-Falade, remarked: “I started arts industry at six when daddy threw me into the ring. I travelled abroad with him on two occasions.” She called on school authorities to encourage students in showing interest in theatre and or performing arts, which is a means of livelihood:

“Nigeria needs a new generation of Nollywood stars who are to take over from the present generation. That future begins today. This will continue the chain of Ladipo’s legacy and immortalise him.”

She urged students to take their studies seriously, with a bias for the theatre profession: “There is a way to the top for you even through culture and tradition marked by stage plays. All you need do is take your studies serious and build your ambition around it and you will get there.

“You are the ones that have to take over from the present generation of theatre artistes in fulfilment of daddy Ladipo’s dreams.”