One of India’s best-known classical vocalists, Pandit Jasraj, died in New Jersey on Monday at the age of 90, his family said.

Jasraj, with a career spanning nearly seven decades, performed the Mewati Gharana style of Hindustani classical music.

The iconic singer passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, his family said in a statement.

“We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace,’’ it said.

Domestic media outlets reported that Jasraj had been in the U.S. when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in India and decided to remain there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the maestro’s demise had left a deep void in the country’s cultural sphere.

“Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide,’’ Modi tweeted.

Jasraj, who mesmerized generations of Indians with his voice, was born in the northern Indian state of Haryana in 1930.

Jasraj received India’s top civilian honours: Padma Bhushan in 1975, and Padma Vibhushan in 2002.(dpa/NAN)