Leicester City are reportedly set to battle European giants Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain for the signature of a Golden Eaglets’ midfielder, Akinkunmi, Amoo, who has been dubbed ‘little Messi’, according to All Nigerian Soccer.

Seventeen-year-old Akinkumni Amoo caught the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs after he impressed at the ongoing Under-17s World Cup in Brazil last summer and has now been linked with a January move to the King Power Stadium.

The right winger is yet to make a professional appearance, but that has not stopped clubs taking a keen interest in his services, including those from the Premier League.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Valencia and Ajax are all said to be interested in his signature along with Leicester’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a report by HiTC has urged the youngster to consider the Foxes as a permanent home, both to work under boss Brendan Rodgers and to guarantee more regular game time at senior level.

Rodgers has a proven track record of good work with youth talents, having handed Raheem Sterling and Kieran Tierney their professional debuts, while helping to improve Leicester youngsters, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell.