Leicester City are presently in the market for a defensive midfielder with Wilfred Ndidi courting interest frin PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

According to Fichajes.net, Leicester City see Ndidi as the next big sale they will make after selling the likes of N’golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwel.

Leicester Ciry’s policy is to make one big sale every summer to generate fund for strenghtening several areas of the team, as it is the surest way for them to compete in England.

The Spanish website reported that Ndidi is viewed in the region of nothing less than £60 million with the trio of Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United all interested in the 24-year-old.

This news is coming hot on the heels of report linking the 3rd place English Premier League side with a move for Lille defensive hardman, Boubacar Soumare.