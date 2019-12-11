Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers admitted that Kelechi Iheanacho is gradually becoming a key member of his squad.

The Nigeria international was afforded his first Premier League start of the season in the Foxes’ 4-1 victory over Aston Villa last Sunday.

The Super Eagles star, however, gave a good account of himself by creating one assist and getting one of the goals to take his tally to four goals this term.

Rodgers, who has been impressed with the late rise of Iheanacho, said the 23-year-old forward is gradually settling into a ‘real player’ at the club.

“I thought he (Iheanacho) was great. He (Iheanacho) played the role how we wanted him to play. He creates Jamie’s first goal, gets the second one with a good finish,” Rodgers told LFC TV.

“I just think with Kels now, he’s settling into being a Leicester City player. He’s come in for that first year; he was playing second fiddle to Jamie without many appearances. Probably before when he’s come into games.”

Rodgers also urged the former Nigeria youth international to improve more as his confidence level is on a high.

“All I said to him was just work hard in training, that’s all you can do. Don’t worry about being picked or not, that’s the manager’s choice. But as long as you’re working hard and giving me something to think about, then that’s all you can do. He’s been first class in his training.”

“You saw him in the cup games, he comes in and he scores. He did it at Everton, came on and made a great impact.”