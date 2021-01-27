Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Kelechi Iheanacho is going nowhere, saying the Nigeria international will be key for the Foxes in the second half of the season.

The former Manchester City starlet has been linked with loan moves to Fenerbahce and RB Leipzig in the January transfer window but the Northern Irishman has made it clear that the Super Eagles star is a valuable player in his squad.

Iheanacho has found it difficult forcing his way into Leicester City’s starting lineup since his arrival at the King Power Stadium due to the form of Jamie Vardy and manager Rodgers preferring to line up with only one center forward.

Speaking to reporters before the Premier League match with Everton, Rodgers said on Iheanacho: “The role he has been in, he’s done very well in. It’s difficult for any striker when you play with one up front, you need guys who are going to be loyal.

“He played very well with Jamie. He has made a great impact coming into games. It’s difficult because they get the confidence from scoring goals”. Rodgers added: “He doesn’t play as much as a striker needs to get that rhythm. But he contributes. He brings great energy to the game. “He’s still a very valuable player for us and will be important for us in the second half of the season.”

The 24-year-old Iheanacho caught the eye in the group stage of the Europa League, scoring three goals and setting up three others in five starts.