Premier League club, Leicester City are not interested in selling midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, contrary to the reports circulating the media.

French based journalist, Fabrice Hawkins reported that FA Cup holders want to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as a direct replacement should the Nigerian depart this summer.

The reports added that Ndidi could be allowed to leave Leicestershire, if suitors meet Leicester City’s valuation for the player.

Wilfred Ndidi has consistently been one of the foremost Fox performers for a few consecutive campaigns and sources from the club said they are not interested in selling.

Ndidi who still has three years left on his current contract with Leicester City has given no indication that he wants to leave as well.

Coach Brendan Rodgers made it clear after winning the FA Cup that Leicester want to keep their quality player in order to remain among the big five in England and continue to challenge for honors.

Ndidi helped Leicester City win the English FA Cup for the first time in their history when they beat Chelsea 1-0 in May.