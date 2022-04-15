Two goals in the last 13 minutes gave Leicester City a dramatic 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in the inaugural Europa Conference League.

The win gave the English side a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Ricardo Pereira struck the winner on the night, and on aggregate after a goalless draw last week.

This was when he tapped home a rebound from Patson Daka’s shot two minutes from time.

James Maddison had drawn Leicester City level in the 77th minute.

He converted Ayoze Perez’s cross to cancel out Eran Zahavi’s first-half opener which came from a Youri Tielemans error.

“We are a team that is so young in European football, PSV Eindhoven have an incredible history in Europe and for us we are so young.

“These are great experiences for us and I am so happy for the players,” Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester City will meet Roma in the last four which begins with first leg games on April 28 after Jose Mourinho’s side finally beat Norwegians Bodø/Glimt when it mattered most.

Tammy Abraham’s goal and a hat-trick from Nicolò Zaniolo overturned a 2-1 first leg defeat for a 5-2 aggregate win.

But that was after Bodø/Glimt had thrashed Roma at home in the group stage and drawn the return in Rome.

“We are stronger than them. It is unacceptable to have won only in the fourth game against Bodø,” said Mourinho. “But what matters is that the 1-2 became 5-2.

“We had great quality from the first minute. Even when the result was still 1-0 or 2-0, we knew it was done.”

Feyenoord won 3-1 at Slavia Prague to go through 6-4 on aggregate.

They will meet Marseille in the other semi after the French club won 1-0 at PAOK of Greece to progress 3-1.(dpa/NAN)