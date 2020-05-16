Leicester City will resist any offers for Wilfred Ndidi in the upcoming transfer window amid speculation linking the Nigerian midfielder with a departure from the King Power Stadium.

In recent weeks, the Super Eagles star has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, while Arsenal are known to be long-term admirers of the Nath Boys Academy product.

It is understood that none of the aforementioned clubs have tabled an official bid for the services of Ndidi, Allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Nigeria international feels at home at Leicester City and is not thinking about leaving the club even if a bid is made.

The 23-year-old inked a new contract after starring at the 2018 World Cup, keeping him at the Foxes until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Since his arrival at Leicester City in January 2017, he has worked his way to become one of the best defensive midfielders in the whole of Europe and his stock could rise further, with Brendan Rodgers side expected to return to Europe next season.