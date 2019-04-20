Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been nominated for Leicester City’s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards, informs the official website of the Foxes.

The 2018-19 End of Season Dinner will be held in aid of The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation on the evening of Tuesday, May 7, at the King Power Stadium.

Since moving to the Foxes, Ndidi has scooped the Young Player of the Season for two successive years and is aiming for a third straight award.

England U21 stars Demarai Gray, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Hamza Choudhury, England defender Ben Chilwell and Belgium World Cup star, Youri Tielemans, are in the running for the Young Player of the Season prize.

While Ndidi has played 36 games across all competitions this term, scoring two goals, international teammate Iheanacho has played 33 games with the same number of goals.

The two Nigerian stars have not been nominated for the Goal of the Season Award.