Emma Njoku

Kelechi Iheanacho has declared his readiness to take up the number 9 role for Leicester City in the absence of Jamie Vardy.

The Foxes’ top striker, Vardy, was absent in Thursday’s Europa League against Zorya due to a calf problem and coach Brendan Rodgers handed Iheanacho the task of spearheading the team’s attack, and Super Eagles’ forward did not disappoint.

Iheanacho not only provided assists for the first and second goals, but capped his brilliant outing on the night by scoring the third goal to give Leicester a convincing 3-0 victory in their Europa League campaign opener.

The Foxes will be guests to Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow, and with Vardy still struggling for fitness, Iheanacho said he is not under pressure to lead the team’s attack, once again, and deliver the desired result.

“To be fair, there’s no pressure on my side,” he said.

“Of course, Jamie is a top striker, everyone knows, and we miss him in the team, but if he’s not there, I’ve got the responsibility, so I just need to be calm and help my team and get the results that we need.” Iheanacho said.