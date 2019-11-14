Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has revealed the secret behind the fine form of Wilfred Ndidi for the Foxes who are second on the English Premier League table.

Ndidi has won praises for the way he has started the season particularly the improvements in his passing and also discipline in making tackles with less fouls than previous seasons.

Rodgers has revealed how a change in method and instructions helped the Nigeria to be playing the way he is at the moment.

His advice will no doubt come handy for Rohr.

“Naturally, a lot of the flair and attacking players get the praise, but he is absolutely key for our team,” Rodgers said.

“In any good team you need a defensive midfield player who can do a lot of the dirty work. He is improving all the time. He has a great brain to read the game. He smells danger and covers the ground so fast. He can press up to the ball and cover in so tactically; he is improving and getting better.

“He is playing in a position where he has a clear role. Before, he was in a double pivot where he could run, but he has a clear role now to sit and protect and be that link player and with the ball, he is getting better.

“His game is simple. He needs to serve the players in front of him and be an option to play with the centre-halves and full-backs, and keep that continuity in the game. It has been great to see his development and he is only going to get better.”