Leicester City enhanced their chances of finishing among the top four teams in the Premier League after returning to winning ways by thrashing Aston Villa 4-0 at the King Power Stadium, on Monday night.

Former England striker, Jamie Vardy, ended his nine-game goal drought in all competitions in style by netting a brace for the Foxes and Harvey Barnes also helped himself to two goals.

Manager Brendan Rodgers included two Nigeria internationals, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, in the starting line-up, and Vardy replaced the attacker on the hour mark.

Iheanacho had three clear-cut chances to increase his tally for the season and was frustrated when he left the pitch.

Nonetheless, Rodgers has stressed that the former Manchester City starlet put in a lot of hard work against Aston Villa.

The Northern Irishman told BBC Sport: “He’s (Jamie Vardy) obviously struggled a little bit since mid-December with injuries and, of course, that has curtailed the team a little bit.

“But Kelechi has done great for us, he worked very, very hard. Then Jamie coming on for the final half hour, you know his speed and threat he has.”

Iheanacho has not scored for Leicester City since finding the net against Aston Villa in the League Cup semifinal, second leg on January 28.