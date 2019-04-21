Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised Wilfred Ndidi, stressing that the important role he plays for The Foxes might go unnoticed but he’s valued by his teammates.

With his ability to read the game and cover the ground so fast, coupled with his anticipation, the Nigeria international has enabled his midfield partners Youri Tielemans and James Maddison to flourish this season.

Indeed, Ndidi is one of the most influential players at Leicester City, so much so that he has started all but one of their games in the Premier League.

‘’All we try to do is make it clear what his function is in the team. It’s a job that may seem a simple job but he does it so effectively,’’ Brendan Rodgers was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

‘’He has to win the ball and give it, simple as that. I tell him he doesn’t need to be in the box shooting, that’s not his job.

‘’Just look after the other two boys in front of you, and just control the space in front of the centre-halves and he does that so, so well.

‘’We’re trying to improve him in that position because you’re going to be on the ball a lot. You’ve got to serve it, serve it over 10 or 15 metres.’’

Ndidi has been named Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and has been nominated again for the award this term.