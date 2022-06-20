Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman will return to Germany and begin pre-season training with RB Leipzig on June 27, if things remain as they are between the winger and Leicester City.

Lookman spent the 2021/22 season on loan with the Foxes, impressing with eight goals and five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Leicester retained an option to buy the Nigerian forward, who Leipzig expects to leave in exchange for €16.5 million.

Lookman’s loan contract with Leicester will expire on June 30.

The Telegraph last month reported that the Foxes were keen to hand Lookman a permanent deal, with manager Brendan Rodgers a big fan of the 24-year-old attacker.

But recent reports from Germany (via RB Live) indicate that RB Leipzig have not received ‘an adequate offer’ for Lookman and have not sanctioned any move for the Nigerian.

If matters stay that way this week, Leipzig expects Lookman to return to German and partake in the Bundesliga side’s preseason programme.

Leipzig paid €18 million to acquire Lookman from Everton in 2019, but the Super Eagles star failed to settle in Germany.

