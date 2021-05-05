Fans of English Premier League side, Leicester City have rejected the option of signing Tammy Abraham as reported by some media outlets in England.

Abraham is out of favour at Chelsea and he’s linked with a move away from the club where he has spent all of his career with loan spells and Leicester City have been rumoured as one of the teams chasing the England international.

The Foxes are keen on having another number nine with Jamie Vardy at the wrong side of 30, leaving Kelechi Iheanacho as their only viable option in attack when Vardy eventually quits.

Despite the obvious lack of options, fans of the club believe any move for Abraham involves a lot of money and could be counter productive to the burgeoning partnership between Vardy and Iheanacho.

To that extent, they have voiced their concerns over the link with majority commenting on a Leicester City podcast monitored by owngoalnigeria.com. Many of them don’t want the move happen.

They said Iheanacho has earned the right to keep his spot and also be first choice pair to Vardy next season urging the club to shelve any plan of bringing in an extra forward in the summer.