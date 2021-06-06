Ashleigh Plumptre has signed a contract extension, tying her to Leicester City until 2023.

Plumptre had initially agreed to a one-year deal with the Women’s Championship outfit in 2020 and helped them to the second division title plus a Women’s Super League promotion in May.

The 23-year-old defender born in Leicester to a Nigerian father and British mother returned to Leicester, where she has been since the age of eight before securing her scholarship program which came to an end in the United States of America in January 2020.