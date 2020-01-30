Bolaji Okunola

English Premier League side, Leicester City has stylishly threw jab at Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, after the Nigerian soccer star made Carabao Cup record, which saw him emerged Nigeria all time highest goal scorer of the competition.

Iheanacho’s 72 minute’s equalizer and 8th goal of the competition failed to lift his side during Tuesday Corabao Cup semifinal clash against Aston Villa.

The former Premier League champion, who was shown the exit door of the competition, stylishly mocked the 2013 FIFA U-17 golden boot winner to net in tougher competition to prove critics wrong.

It was gathered, the Nigerian soccer star had netted more goals for the Foxes in lesser competition, which included the F.A Cup and the Carabao Cup since his form hit a superlative dimension late last year.

Iheanacho received the banter via the club verified twitter handle which read: “This man loves a #Carabao Cup goal!”

Going by the tweet, the club whose English Premier League top four aim is under threat is stylishly daring the former Manchester City attacker to brace up when bigger challenge like the English Premier League calls. Iheanacho, who currently hold the record of most goals by a Nigerian in the FA Cup [10] and most goals by a Nigeria in the Carabao Cup [8] had recorded one premier league goal in his 19 club career goals since he joined Manchester City in 2014 before signing for the Foxes in 2017.

He has made over 100 appearances for both sides.