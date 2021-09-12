By Paul Erewuba

Brendan Rodgers’ City were yesterday pipped one nil by Man City, with the trio of Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman tasting home defeat.

As the game progressed with Man City having the upper hand Rodgers responded by replacing ineffective Barnes and James Maddison with Kelechi Iheanacho and debutant Ademola Lookman and the pair combined to almost conjure a leveller with 15 minutes left.

Iheanacho rode Walker’s challenge and shrugged off Cancelo to find Lookman, but Ederson raced off his line to turn his shot behind.

Fernandinho and Grealish had chances to add some gloss to the scoreline as City secured victory.

But Bernardo Silva maintained Manchester City’s winning streak with a determined 1-0 victory at Leicester.

The forward’s first goal of the season gave the visitors a third straight win and revenge for last month’s Community Shield defeat to the Foxes.

City deserved a victory which threatened to elude them after a wasteful first half in which Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Silva and Jack Grealish also had chances before the Portuguese struck to seal three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jamie Vardy had a goal disallowed for offside while Harvey Barnes hit the bar for the hosts as their mixed start to the season continued.

