Leicester City are reportedly keen to agree a new long-term contract with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international is currently in his sixth year at the King Power Stadium, with 201 appearances in all competitions being made since January 2017.

His enhanced status means that the 25-year-old is being linked with a move elsewhere, the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa said to hold an interest.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

However, according to Football Insider, the Foxes are eager to agree fresh terms with one of their most prized assets.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Although Ndidi has a contract until the end of 2023-24, his last renewal was all the way back in August 2018 when he did not possess the reputation that he has since forged for club and country.

With Leicester already resigned to cashing in on Youri Tielemans this summer, it appears highly unlikely that they will consider any bids for Ndidi during the next transfer window.