The Foxes were one of a number of Premier League clubs to have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, along with the likes of Man- chester United, Chelsea and Everton.

The coronavirus pan- demic had forced most clubs to rethink their transfer strategies, but the Daily Mail claimed that Leicester was still plan- ning to make an approach for Osimhen. Manager Brendan Rodgers had reportedly identified the Nigerian international as a long-term successor to Jamie Vardy and was keen to bolster its squad ahead of a likely Champions League campaign next season. Lille was holding out for a £60m bid for its star man, who had also been linked with a move to Juventus and Inter Milan. Osimhen had scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 outings across all competitions.