By Joe Apu

The pain of Nigeria failing to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup may not have healed for many Super Eagles players but Super Eagle striker, Kelechi Iheanacho have more heartache to contend with as Premier League side, Leicester City are prepared to throw him into the job market.

According to the Telegraph of London, Leicester City is prepared to make several major sales this summer.

The Telegraph says Leicester are hoping to attract interest for a host of players this summer as they look to embark on a rebuild under manager Brendan Rodgers.

It is thought Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Caglar Soyuncu are also believed to be expendable just as Youri Tielemans is one of a number of players Leicester will be willing to let go this summer for the right price.

The Foxes have seen the promise of the last few seasons slightly fall off a cliff this season with injuries and players in bad form contributing to a difficult and disappointing campaign.